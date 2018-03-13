Nepal plane crash flight recorder retrieved, probe underway

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Investigators have retrieved the flight data recorder from the wreckage of a Bangladeshi airliner that crashed, killing at least 49 aboard, including the crew, when it attempted to land in Nepal’s capital, Reuters reports.

The airline and airport authorities in Kathmandu have blamed each other in the aftermath the disaster.

“The flight data recorder has been recovered, we have kept it safely,” said Raj Kumar Chettri, the airport’s general manager, adding that an investigation had begun into the cause of the crash.

The Bombardier Q400 series aircraft was carrying 71 people from the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka when it tried to land in conditions of visibility that weather officials said exceeded 6 km (4 miles), with clouds at one end of the runway and a light tailwind of six to seven knots.

Canadian plane maker Bombardier said it was sending an air safety investigator and a field service representative to the site.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan