China establishes new media control department

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. The Chinese authorities are going to establish a new media control government body, TASS reports.

The new state radio and television administration will be under the direct control of the State Council.

At the same time the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television will be dissolved.

“The proposed administration directly under the State Council will be responsible for drafting policies and measures for radio and television management and their implementation, coordinating development of broadcasting undertakings and industries, promoting institutional reform in the sectors, importing radio and television programs, and facilitating the sectors to go global”, The Hollywood Reporter reports citing China's state news agency Xinhua.

