Ambassador Kirakosyan meets with head of Austria-Armenia parliamentary friendship group

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Austria Arman Kirakosyan on March 9 met with newly-appointed head of Austria-Armenia parliamentary friendship group Gudrun Kugler in the parliament, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting Gudrun Kugler said the Austrian parliament attaches great importance to the development of relations with Armenia and the Armenian Parliament which is linked with the significant contribution of the Armenian people in Austria, as well as with the high level of mutual relations between Armenia and Austria, as well as the EU.

Ambassador Kirakosyan briefly presented Armenia’s domestic and foreign policy priorities, the process of political reforms, economic development, efforts on settling the Karabakh conflict, as well as touched upon several regional issues.

At the end of the meeting the sides outlined the cooperation format of the upcoming years and highlighted the importance of mutual visits of friendship groups, as well as support of the parliaments to joint projects.

