Democrats urge Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia


YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. U.S. House of Representatives Democrats urged President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia, Reuters reports.

At least 137 of the Democrats in the House signed a letter “strongly urging” Trump to adhere to a law he signed last summer imposing sanctions on those who do business with Russia’s military and intelligence sectors.

“We strongly urge you to reverse course, follow the letter and spirit of the law, and demonstrate that the security of our country and integrity of elections are sacrosanct,” the letter said.

