Lebanon PM Hariri stresses active investment exchanges with Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri honored Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan’s visit with an official dinner in the evening of March 12 in Beirut.

Armenia’s PM Karen Karapetyan delivered remarks, saying:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Ladies and gentlemen,

I would like to once again thank Mr. Hariri for the invitation to visit Lebanon and the warm reception.

We all know that the Armenian-Lebanese relations and ties have always been unique, which is due to the historical friendly relations between our peoples. Certainly the Lebanese-Armenian community has key and appreciable role here with its peaceful and creative conduct.

The experience of the past years only reaffirms that the Armenian-Lebanese partnership is harmonious in both bilateral and international arenas. We are only left with ensuring the continuation of joint efforts for the further deepening of this, and the protection of our mutual interests.

We currently need to develop and strengthen the economic component of our bilateral relations even more.

I am hopeful that the issues which we’ve discussed these days and the agreements which we’ve reached will be realized soon and will convey new momentum and quality to the deepening of the multifaceted partnership of the Armenian and Lebanese peoples.

Following the tragic and unfortunate events unfolding in the region and directly next to Lebanon in the recent years, I would like to emphasize Armenia’s readiness to support its friend Lebanon and to express hope that the people of Lebanon, who bear wisdom of centuries and patriotic values, will withstand all challenges with honor and inherent unity, will maintain the balanced stance of the country and normal development course.

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I wish you good health and all the best, and I wish peace, stability and further economic prosperity to the people of Lebanon.

Long live Lebanon and long live the Armenian-Lebanese friendship.

Lebanon’s PM Saad Hariri said in his remarks:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Dear friends,

We host our respected guest, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan and his delegation, with great honor this evening.

First of all, I congratulate the election of the 4th President of Armenia in the beginning of this month.

Last year we marked the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between independent Armenia and Lebanon, but the cultural and historic ties between the two countries have a history of more than 2000 years, from the days of Tigranes the Great.

Currently Lebanon and Armenia have successful relations in various fields, especially in business. Academic exchange between universities also exists, and bilateral active partnership in cultural, arts and tourism areas is also carried out.

The Lebanese-Armenian [community] plays a great role in the development of these relations, especially taking into account that they are considered active actors in both the Lebanese national life, business, industry, cultural , educational and arts sectors.

Exchange of investments between the countries in also in an active phase, the latest results of which is the involvement of two Lebanese banks in Armenia’s financial system.

Mr. Prime Minister and friends,

The development of relations between the two countries was under the attention of martyred Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, and he became the first Lebanese high-level official to visit Armenia three times since 1997. I hope to continue his mission by always having the interests and friendly relations of the two peoples in mind.

Thank you and once again I welcome your visit to the Lebanese Government.

Long live the friendly relations of Lebanon and Armenia, long live Armenia and Lebanon.”

