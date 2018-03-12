Armenia-Lebanon negotiate over establishment of Armenian-Lebanese investment fund 

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian and Lebanese Prime Minister, Karen Karapetyan and Saad Hariri took place in a constructive atmosphere of mutual trust, ARMENPRESS reports Karen Karapetyan told the reporters after the meeting.

“We stated that in all respects the relations between our two countries are at a very high level. As a matter of fact, we are friendly and close countries. We also noted that our economic relations lag behind the high level of political relations, and there is great potential to tap and develop.

We talked about the opportunities that our two countries enjoy. In particular, we are very much interested in bringing Lebanese business to Armenia. We highlighted Armenia’s advantages and opportunities. We stated the fact that being a member of the Eurasian Union, having the GSP+ trade regime with the European Union and a free economic zone near the border with Iran, as well as a business-friendly environment, Armenia allows access to larger sales markets.



There are many areas where we can cooperate: light industry, jewelry, pharmaceutics, agriculture, information technology, and tourism. We also agreed that we will continue to negotiate over the establishment of an Armenian-Lebanese investment fund to support our joint initiatives. We also talked about the development of solar and alternative energy.

Highlighting the role of the Armenian community in Lebanon, we noted that the Lebanese Armenians are in fact our ambassadors here and Lebanon’s ambassadors to Armenia. Being Lebanon’s devoted citizens, they have a great role to play in the furtherance of friendly ties between our two countries.

Taking the opportunity, I invited Mr. Hariri to visit Armenia. We also agreed to draft an agenda for our intergovernmental commission so that we could hold a commission sitting during Mr. Hariri’s visit.

We will have several meetings during these two days, and I am convinced that we will give fresh impetus to our economic relations”, Karen Karapetyan said.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan