Armenian, Lebanese Prime Ministers discuss enhancement of economic ties in Beirut

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan arrived in Lebanon on March 12 on a two-day official visit.

After the official welcoming ceremony in the Beirut airport, the Armenian PM and his delegation departed to the governmental seat of Lebanon, where PM Saad Hariri welcomed his Armenian counterpart.

A one on one meeting of the PMs was followed by an expanded meeting between the delegations.

Speaking about the opportunities for developing bilateral economic relations, the Armenian PM said: “Lebanese companies can use our platform to enter wider markets taking into account our membership to the EEU, the free economic zone on the border with Iran and the GSP+ trade regime with the EU. Overall now is a good time to come to Armenia and invest in our country”. The PM presented the government’s steps for improving the business environment.

PM Karapetyan also proposed exploring the possibilities of establishing joint enterprises in the light industry, jewelry, pharmaceutical and agriculture sectors.

PM Saad Hariri stressed the significance of developing relations with Armenia, and mentioned that Lebanon is also a good place to make investments, namely in the sector of infrastructure.

The PMs discussed the cooperation in the agricultural, IT, tourism and cultural sectors and expressed willingness to work together to expand and deepen partnership.

The Armenian PM also suggested studying the idea of creating an Armenian-Lebanese investment foundation to finance joint projects.

Karapetyan invited his Lebanese counterpart to visit Armenia and said that during the visit an Armenian-Lebanese intergovernmental commission session can be organized.

At the end of the meeting the Armenian PM signed the Gold Book of honorary guests.

