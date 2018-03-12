Armenia attaches great importance to relations with Iran – Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan-Tehran relations are on the rise. Armenia expects expansion of ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Artashes Tumanyan – Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran, said, Iran Daily reports.

The diplomat said in recent years the two countries have developed satisfactory political, economic and cultural relations. He noted that the development of relations with Iran is among Armenia’s foreign policy key priorities.

The Ambassador said these ties are stable and cannot be affected by the will of a third country.

The Iranian news agency also recalled the mutual visits of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and Iran's First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan