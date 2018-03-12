Yerevan City Council to debate installing Woodrow Wilson state

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Yerkir Tsirani faction of the Yerevan City Council has proposed installing the statue of 28th US President Woodrow Wilson in the park adjacent to Vazgen Sargsyan Street in downtown Yerevan.

The issue is included in the March 19 City Council agenda.

Yerkir Tsirani is suggesting to rename the section of the street which runs from the Paronyan Theater towards the foreign ministry building and the justice ministry building after Woodrow Wilson.

Woodrow Wilson was actively supporting a pro-Armenian solution for the Armenian Cause and strengthening of independent Armenia.

The Armenian people know Woodrow Wilson especially for the November 22, 1920 Arbitral Award of Wilson, which drew boundaries of Armenia and included Van, Bitlis, Erzurum and Trabzon under the authority of Armenia. The Arbitral Award is considered an official document.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan