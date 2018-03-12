Aronian to play vs. Kramnik in 3rd round of Candidates Tournament

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess GM Levon Aronian’s opponent at the 3rd round of the Candidates Tournament is Russia’s Vladimir Kramnik.

Aronian has 1 point after 2 rounds as the Armenian chess GM’s earlier games ended in draws.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan