Mkhitaryan named Man Of The Match in Watford clash

YEREVAN, 12 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Armenian midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been named Man of The Match for the recent clash of the Gunners with Watford.

Arsenal won 3:0, and the Armenian international scored the final goal of the match and an earlier assist.

Whoscored.com, an online statistical platform, presented assessments and gave Mkhitaryan 8,8 points, naming him best player of the match.

London’s Arsenal ended a run of three successive Premier League defeats as they secured a fine victory over Watford today.

Shkodran Mustafi headed in Mesut Ozil's left-wing free-kick to give the Gunners an eighth-minute lead, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang collected Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan's pass to add a second, BBC reported.

Watford had a chance to pull one back but Troy Deeney's penalty was saved by Petr Cech, who secured the 200th Premier League clean sheet of his career.

Mkhitaryan sealed Arsenal's victory, their first league win since beating Everton 5-1 on 3 February, with a shot from inside the penalty area following Aubameyang's pass.

