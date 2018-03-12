New York helicopter crash: Death toll rises to 5

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Five people were killed in a helicopter crash on New York’s East River, TASS reports.

Earlier Fox News reported that at least two people were killed in a crash.

The helicopter went down on the East River. There were six people aboard when it crashed. The pilot managed to free himself, but the remaining 5 were unable to save their lives.

The helicopter is owned by Liberty Helicopter private company which was hired for a private photoshoot.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan