LIVE: 2nd round kicks off at Candidates Tournament, Aronian vs. Mamedyarov underway

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The 2nd round of the World Chess Candidates Tournament kicked has kicked off.

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian is playing against Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

Aronian is playing the black pieces.

The other pairs competing at the 2nd round are Grishchuk-So, Liren-Caruana, Kramnik-Karjakin.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

