President of Armenia makes inaugural move at World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who participated in the grand opening of the World Chess Candidates Tournament as an honorary guest in Berlin today, was given the privilege to make the first symbolic move of the tournament, kicking off the Levon Aronian-Ding Liren game of the first round. After the Armenian president made the symbolic inaugural move, the eight leading chess players of the world began the competition, the president's office said.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round chess tournament, which held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan