Artsakh defense minister summons consultation with military officials


YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Lt. General Levon Mnatsakanyan, defense minister and commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, has summoned a consultation on March 10 involving deputy commanders of the military, heads of departments and units of the staff and commanders of military bases, the defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

The consultation focused on ongoing and future processes of the armed forces. The defense minister issued relevant instructions to the officials concerning the discussed matters.

