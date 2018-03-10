150kg monster-fish found washed up on Queensland beach in Australia

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Fishermen have discovered a strange “fish-monster” on the shores of Queensland, Australia. The creature weighed 150kg and was 2 meters in length, ABC reported.

“I’ve seen many kinds of fish of various sizes, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” Riley Lindholm, the man who discovered it, said.

A spokesperson for Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol (QBFP) said it had consulted with experts at the Queensland Museum to identify the species of fish, ABC reports.

Although, the "condition of the fish made a definitive identification difficult", it appeared to be a Queensland groper, the QBFP said.

"How the fish came to be washed up on the beach and its cause of death also could not be determined," the spokesperson said.

"The Queensland groper is a no-take species — in Queensland, catching and possessing this fish is prohibited.

"If accidentally caught, protected species should not be removed from the water — they should be immediately and carefully returned to the water."

