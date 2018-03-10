Armenian MPs have meetings at White House, Congress in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. As part of a visit to the United States, the Armenia-USA friendship group delegation of the Armenian parliament had meetings on March 9 at the White House and the Congress in Washington D.C.

The Armenian delegation was received by Catherine Croft, head of the European affairs department of the White House National Security Council.

During the meeting the Armenian MPs presented to the White House official several issues concerning regional security, namely they stressed the need for more targeted statements regarding ceasefire violations in the NK line of contact and the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The Armenian-Turkish protocols and their termination was touched upon, as well as details of the recently signed agreement between Armenia and the EU.

The MPs noted that Armenia is the only country to have signed an agreement with the European Union while also being a member of the EEU.

Later on the same day the Armenian lawmakers had a meeting with experts of the Helsinki Foundation.

During the meeting the MPs briefed on the domestic reforms, anti corruption measures and other actions which are carried out in the context of transitioning to a parliamentary system.

Issues related to regional security, as well as the necessity of Armenia’s membership to the EEU were discussed.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan