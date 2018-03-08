Mkhitaryan scores first goal for Arsenal as Gunners beat Milan 0:2

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Arsenal gained a victory over AC Milan to move towards the quarterfinals of the Europa League and end a run of four consecutive defeats.

Expectations varied from Arsenal at San Siro but instead the Gunners outclassed a poor Milan side as Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey struck in the first half to seal a comfortable 2-0 win in the first leg of this last-16 tie.

The two away goals now make the Gunners firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals after next Thursday's second leg at Emirates Stadium.

"Overall it is important to win, but it is not qualification. We have to finish the job at home. I am happy with the spirit and response we gave," said Wenger as quoted by BBC.

"We were not in a position to take risks, but we could not be too cautious as you lose fluidity. We defended with resilience until the end."

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan