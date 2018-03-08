Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 March

Qatar’s top leadership congratulates newly elected Armenian President


YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. Qatar’s top leadership has congratulates Armen Sarkissian on being elected President of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Gulf Times.

His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness the Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani and HE the Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani sent congratulations to Armen Sarkissian.

The parliament of Armenia elected Armen Sarkissian President of Armenia on March 2. He will take office on April 9, when the powers of the incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan terminate.

