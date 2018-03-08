“Arsenal” names Henrikh Mkhitaryan February player of the month

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of Armenia national football team Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been named February’s best footballer of “Arsenal”, ARMENPRESS reports the official website of “Arsenal” informs.

The Armenia international began the month in scintillating form, creating three goals in our 5-1 win over Everton. He provided two more assists to help us to a 3-0 victory away at Ostersunds in the Europa League. In fact, Mkhitaryan averaged an assist every 65.8 minutes in February.

Mkhitaryan received almost three quarters of the votes cast, with Nacho Monreal and Aaron Ramsey finishing in second and third place respectively.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan