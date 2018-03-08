“Chasing chess crown” - Candidates Tournament to be challenging – Levon Aronian

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. In a few days the attention of chess lovers will be directed at Germany, Berlin, where World Candidates Tournament of chess will kick off on March 10. The main favorite of this tournament is the leader of Armenia’s national team Levon Aronian. He has great experience in the Candidates Tournaments and has quite great chances to win.

Levon Aronian talked to ARMENPRESS ahead of the tournament.

-Levon, what expectation do you have from the Candidates Tournament?

-The Candidates Tournament will be challenging. But I expect victory.

-Who are the main favorites of the tournament?

-I think everyone is a favorite. The fact that they have become participants of the Candidates Tournament proves my words.

Interviewer- Varvara Hayrapetyan

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan