Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 March

Alexander Arzumanyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Norway


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Kingdom of Denmark Alexander Arzumanyan Ambassador of Norway concurrently, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration