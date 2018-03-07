Presidents of Poland and Ukraine congratulate Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Poland Andrzej Duda and President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko have sent congratulatory messages to newly elected President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, ARMENPRESS was informed from Sarkissian’s office.

Earlier, President of China Xi Jinping, President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger had sent congratulatory messages.

Armen Sarkissian receives congratulations also from international organizations, state and non-governmental organizations, clergymen and individuals.

