Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-03-18

YEREVAN, 7 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 480.73 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.96 drams to 597.16 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 8.43 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.44 drams to 666.44 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 144.48 drams to 20577.89 drams. Silver price up by 2.76 drams to 256.88 drams. Platinum price down by 28.11 drams to 14930.33 drams.