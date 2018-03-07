Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-03-18
YEREVAN, 7 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 480.73 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.96 drams to 597.16 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 8.43 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.44 drams to 666.44 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 144.48 drams to 20577.89 drams. Silver price up by 2.76 drams to 256.88 drams. Platinum price down by 28.11 drams to 14930.33 drams.
- 03.07-21:07 Armenia has all ingredients for developing and flourishing – EU Ambassador Piotr Świtalski
- 03.07-21:02 30th anniversary of tragic events of Sumgayit commemorated at parliament of Australia’s New South Wales state
- 03.07-20:40 Paris Mayor to open alley named after Zabel Yesayan on the occasion of International Women’s Day
- 03.07-20:21 Alexander Arzumanyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Norway
- 03.07-20:06 13 footballers playing abroad invited to national team of Armenia
- 03.07-18:48 President Sargsyan awards a group of women on the occasion of International Women's Day
- 03.07-18:48 8 Armenian producers participate in Asia's largest “Foodex Japan” exhibition first time
- 03.07-18:32 Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm invests in crypto trading – The Wall Street Journal
- 03.07-18:05 France condemns any statement harmful for peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 03.07-17:55 Presidents of Poland and Ukraine congratulate Armen Sarkissian
- 03.07-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-03-18
- 03.07-17:30 Asian Stocks - 07-03-18
- 03.07-17:12 Russian foreign ministry comments on Armenia’s decision to terminate ratification procedure of Armenian-Turkish protocols
- 03.07-17:00 Kim Kardashian blasts Instagram with half-naked photo
- 03.07-16:30 Armenian Parliament Speaker receives Lyon Mayor’s delegation
- 03.07-16:26 Russian hip hop star Timati demands up to 180,000 dollar compensation from Armenian cab driver
- 03.07-16:23 German president refuses to change anthem to gender-neutral
- 03.07-16:04 Minister Karayan, Indian Ambassador discuss economic cooperation issues
- 03.07-15:55 Armenia’s Aronian to participate in Stavanger Tournament
- 03.07-15:32 Helicopter crashes in Chechen mountains
- 03.07-15:24 Men should stand with women, listen to them and learn from them: UN chief’s message on International Women’s Day
- 03.07-15:21 Greek President congratulates Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian
- 03.07-15:16 City Hall to open info centers for tourists in downtown Yerevan
- 03.07-14:58 Speaker Babloyan extends condolences to chairpersons of Russia’s Federation Council and State Duma
- 03.07-14:56 President Sargsyan receives Lyon’s delegation led by Mayor Georges Képénékian
- 03.07-14:55 ‘We’ve had fears from the beginning’ – healthcare ministry says as prescription-only law put on halt
- 03.07-14:50 Yerevan Municipality’s tourism department carried out large-scale works for tourism development in 2017
- 03.07-14:40 Church entitled with rights to its property in Israel – Armenian Patriarchate weighs in on Jerusalem tax motion
- 03.07-14:30 President of Artsakh holds meeting with Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
- 03.07-14:29 Russia interested in having good relations with Turkey – Putin
- 03.07-14:20 Renovated kindergarten in Yerevan’s Nor Nork district opens its doors for kids thanks to efforts of First Lady Rita Sargsyan
- 03.07-14:05 Croatian car manufacturer introduces nearly 2000 horsepower electric car beast
- 03.07-13:42 Yerevan City Hall to renovate all kindergartens citywide
- 03.07-13:12 OSCE American Co-Chair rules out military solution for NK conflict
- 03.07-13:09 Armenian Parliament adopts bill clarifying structure of next government at first reading
12:07, 03.02.2018
Viewed 8913 times Armen Sarkissian elected 4th President of Armenia
14:59, 03.05.2018
Viewed 3070 times Armenia liberalizes visa regime for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea
18:16, 03.01.2018
Viewed 2047 times Yerevan has been awarded the Financial Times Award for “Heritage Tourism” nomination
16:41, 03.01.2018
Viewed 1514 times Armenian-Turkish protocols declared null and void - Yerkir Media
12:35, 03.01.2018
Viewed 1238 times Egyptian lawmakers call on parliament to follow Netherlands’ example on Armenian Genocide