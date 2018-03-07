Russian foreign ministry comments on Armenia’s decision to terminate ratification procedure of Armenian-Turkish protocols

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. The Russian foreign ministry commented on the decision of the Armenian side to terminate the ratification procedure of the Armenian-Turkish protocols, reports Armenpress.

During a press briefing, asked by the reporter of the Armenian Public TV's “Agenda” program how Moscow reacts to the decision to terminate the ratification procedure of the protocols, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: “As you remember, the Russian delegation was in Zurich and was actively participating in that process. These assessments were made on time, and our attitude remains relevant. We proceed from the importance of normalizing the relations for the benefit of the two countries. We have always done everything for that purpose”.

Zakharova once again stated that the Russian side in Zurich had an active and productive participation in the development of the respective agreements.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan