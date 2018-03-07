Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 March

Kim Kardashian blasts Instagram with half-naked photo


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Kim Kardashian has exploded Instagram with a half-naked photo from a trip to Japan.

The topless photo gained almost 2,5 million likes in a few hours, along with tens of thousands of comments.

In the photo, the 37 year old reality TV star is covering her breasts with a bowl of noodles at dinner. 

 

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




