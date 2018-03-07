Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

Helicopter crashes in Chechen mountains


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. A helicopter has crashed in the mountains of in southern Chechnya, Russia, local law enforcement agencies told Interfax.

The source told Interfax that the helicopter likely belonged to the border service. “We got information at 02:00 today that a border service helicopter has crashed near Khildeharoy settlement. According to preliminary information 7 to 9 people have died,” the source said.

 

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




