Speaker Babloyan extends condolences to chairpersons of Russia’s Federation Council and State Duma

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan extended condolences to Chairperson of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matvienko and Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin on the An-26 plane crash in Syria, the Parliament told Armenpress.

“Please, accept my deepest condolences on the occasion of the Russian An-26 plane crash in Syria. We share your grief and extend condolences to the families of the victims wishing them patience and tenacity”, reads the Speaker’s condolence letter.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan