President Sargsyan receives Lyon’s delegation led by Mayor Georges Képénékian

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on March 7 received the delegation led by Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian who arrived in Yerevan on an official visit, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Lyon delegation, the President congratulated Georges Képénékian on being elected Mayor of Lyon and wished him numerous achievements. Serzh Sargsyan said Armenians will consider the achievements of our compatriot in France as their own since they are important component of the Armenian-French friendship. According to the President, Georges Képénékian with his activity proved that he is a deserving citizen of France and a devotee of the Armenain people. President Sargsyan expressed confidence the Lyon Mayor will serve at best his experience and abilities to intensify the relations between Lyon and Yerevan and strengthen the friendship between the Armenian and French peoples. President Sargsyan also congratulated the Lyon Mayor on being awarded with a Gold Medal of the Mayor of Yerevan.

Serzh Sargsyan warmly remembered his visit to Paris a month ago and first meeting with President Macron, as well as his visit to Lyon in spring of 2017 and interesting talk with former Mayor of Lyon, a great friend of the Armenian people Gérard Collomb.

Commenting on the Armenian-French unique relations, the President said the friendship has no boundaries, and the two countries always should expand the cooperation and strengthen the relations every year.

Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian thanked the President for the congratulations and wishes. He said his delegation includes experienced specialists of different fields thanks to whom he hopes to expand multilayer cooperation in Armenia. The Lyon Mayor talked about the productive meetings held in Yerevan and the cooperation agreements reached in several fields.

The delegation members also introduced their impressions from the Yerevan meetings stating that they see a great cooperation potential with Armenia and are confident that Armenia can look at the future with a great optimism.

The meeting also touched upon the summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie which will be held in Armenia this year in October. The President said Armenia approaches to the organization of this event with a great responsibility as it considers the Francophonie a leading civilization value system that played a key role in the human civilization and progress.



