Russia interested in having good relations with Turkey – Putin


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is interested in having good relations with Turkey, RIA Novosti reports.

“Turkey is a big country, our neighbor, we had various relations with Turkey within the course of centuries. We are interested in having good relations with Turkey”, Putin said in a World Order 2018 documentary.

