Indonesian FM holds farewell meeting with Armenia’s outgoing Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Anna Aghajanyan held a farewell meeting with the country’s foreign minister Retno Marsudi on March 6 as her term in office is ending.

During the meeting the Indonesian minister praised the Ambassador’s activities during her tenure and attached importance to the opning of the Armenian Embassy in Jakarta in terms of developing bilateral relations. The minister was also pleased to note the development of Armenian-Indonesian cooperation in various directions.

The outgoing Ambassador thanked the FM for the high appreciation and emphasized the Indonesian government’s constant assistance to the Embassy, especially the foreign ministry’s assistance.

The sides exchanged ideas over regional issues and developments of mutual interest, the foreign ministry said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan