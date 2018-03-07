Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

Extraordinary session begins in Parliament: MPs to vote – LIVE


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government kicked off in the Armenian Parliament, reports Armenpress.

89 MPs were registered.

At the beginning of the session the issues discussed during the previous session will be put up to voting.

During the March 6 session the lawmakers discussed more than 10 issues which will be put up to voting.

