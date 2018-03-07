Armenian-American parliamentary friendship group visits United States

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. The visit of the Armenia-USA parliamentary friendship group delegation to the United States began March 6.

On the sidelines of the visit the Armenian parliamentary delegation had a meeting with Carnegie Foundation experts. The meeting touched upon issues of global and regional security and Armenian foreign policy and issues concerning the Armenian-American relations, the Armenian parliament’s press service said.

Later on the same day the Armenian delegation had a meeting with members of the Armenian National Committee of America. The meeting touched upon issues of the Armenian-American relations agenda.

A reception in honor of the Armenian delegation was held in the evening in the St. Mariam Armenian Apostolic Church in Washington D.C.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan