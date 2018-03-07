Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

Armenian PM sends condolence letter to Russian counterpart


YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev on the occasion of the Russian An-26 plane crash in Syria, the government told Armenpress.

On behalf of the Armenian government and personally himself PM Karapetyan asked to convey words of support to the families and relatives of the victims.

