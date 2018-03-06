President of Cyprus sees no alternative to peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Cyprus attentively follows Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process and underlines that there is no alternative to the peaceful settlement, ARMENPRESS reports, citing cna.org, President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades announced in a meeting with newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Cyprus Fadey Charchoghlyan during the ceremony of handing credentials.

Charchoghlyan also stressed that the peaceful settlement of the conflict has no alternative and added that the Armenian sides appreciates the principled support of Cyprus to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in the mentioned issue.

“We support the implementation of the right to self-determination of peoples, and the Republic of Armenia has always supported the position of Cyprus over the Cypriot problem”, Charchoghlyan emphasized.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan