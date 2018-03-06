Artsakh’s Defense Minister receives Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Artsakh, Defense Army Commander, General-Lieutenant Levon Mmnatsakanyan received on March 6 Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, during the meeting the sides exchanged views on the works carried out for the settlement of Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict and the situation on the front line.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan