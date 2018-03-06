Russian transport plane crashes in Syria, killing 32

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Antonov-26 transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday as it was about to land killing 32 people, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"On March 6, Russia’s Antonov-26 transport plane crashed at about 15:00 Moscow time as it was about to land at Hmeymim airdrome. According to preliminary data, there were 26 passengers and six crew members on board. Nobody survived," the ministry's report states.

The defense ministry is investigating the crash, but preliminary data suggests it could be a technical malfunction.

