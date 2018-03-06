Citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea to visit Armenia without visa
YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea will be able to visit Armenia without a visa, reports Armenpress.
The Armenian government approved the draft decision during the March 6 session.
Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan said the adoption of the decision will enable the citizens of the aforementioned countries to visit and stay in Armenia for a maximum of 180 days within a year, freeing them from the visa requirement. “It will not only contribute to boosting tourism, but also will be a new beginning for the mutual recognition of spiritual and historical-cultural values of the peoples, outlining and developing a number of new spheres for bilateral cooperation”, the deputy FM said.
The draft decision aims at liberalizing the visa-related relations with Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea, contributing to the increase of visits of these countries’ citizens to Armenia.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan