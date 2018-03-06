President Sargsyan receives Architects of Denial documentary’s executive producers

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on March 6 hosted Dean Cain and Montel Williams, executive producers of the Architects of Denial documentary, as well as their family members who are in Armenia on the occasion of the movie’s Yerevan premiere, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President shared his impressions on the movie which was screened yesterday at the Moscow cinema, stating that it plays an important role for the international recognition and condemnation of genocides, including the Armenian Genocide. Serzh Sargsyan said he is impressed with film that was widely accepted both in the US and other countries as it once again restores the truth that denialism leads to new crimes, and that the recognition and condemnation are perhaps the most important tools for preventing these crimes.

“I think the importance of this film also lies in the fact that despite this issue has been talked for many times within the scientific circles, there is still a lack of documentaries in this sense, and the Architects of Denial fills this gap. And the parallels with the reality of today and 100 years ago are very important. I was also interested in the fact that in my opinion you wanted to say that denialism, no matter how it happens, has many common attributes. In other words, the perpetrators know in advance that they later will deny and also are confident that their denial will pass as it happened before. Of course, the parallel between the Armenian Genocide and the events that today are taking place in Nagorno Karabakh, Artsakh was also important”, the President said and thanked the film’s production team and all those who had their contribution to this film.

President Sargsyan awarded high state awards, Honorary Order to producer, screenwriter Montel Williams and actor, producer Dean Cain for the significant contribution to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity.

The movie producers on behalf of themselves and their family members thanked the President for attending the movie’s Yerevan premiere and considered a great honor being hosted at the Presidential Palace.

The producers expressed hope that their movie will help to change the perceptions on the presented issue not only in the US but also across the world. They expressed hope that what they have depicted in the film corresponds to the reality the President has seen by his own eyes. They considered the reactions received from the film as the best appreciation to their work.



English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan