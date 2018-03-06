Egypt Air passenger attacks crew, attempt to breach into cockpit
YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. A passenger on board of an Egypt Air airliner en route from Muscat to Cairo has attacked the crew of the aircraft and attempted to breach into the cockpit, Egyptian media reported.
The attack happened 26 minutes into the flight. No reports have been made about victims.
The aircraft returned to the capital of Oman where law enforcement agencies arrested the assailant. An investigation has been launched.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
