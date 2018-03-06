ICRC ceases humanitarian aid deliveries to East Ghouta amid worsening security conditions

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The International Committee of the Red Cross announced it is forced to stop delivering humanitarian aid to residents of East Ghouta, Syria, AP reported.

The ICRC made the decision amid worsening security situation in the area.

According to an ICRC representative in Syria, the committee had earlier delivered the large part of humanitarian aid to the area. He added that the deliveries are suspended to shelling, and the ICRC personnel were unable to unload the cargo in its entirety as they came under fire.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan