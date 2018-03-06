Former South Korean President Lee summoned over bribery allegations

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. South Korean prosecutors have called former President Lee Myung-bak to appear for questioning over allegations he took bribes when in office, Reuters reports.

Prosecutors last month sought a 30-year jail term for former President Park Geun-hye, Lee’s successor, who was ousted last year amid an influence-peddling scandal and is standing trial on charges of bribery, abuse of power and coercion.

Lee was asked to present himself for questioning on March 14, the senior prosecutor said.

“We expect him to show up since we gave sufficient time for him to prepare for the questioning”, prosecutors said, adding they need to question him to reveal the truth.

Lee has denied any wrongdoing, calling the investigation into the bribery allegations, summoning his family and confidants and raiding their homes and offices, politically motivated.

