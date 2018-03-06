Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 March

Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan elected Director of Matenadaran


YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan was elected Director of the Matenadaran - Scientific Research Institute of Ancient Manuscripts named after Mesrop Mashtots, reports Armenpress.

Acting director of the Matenadaran Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan was elected as the Director with 19 votes in favor of his candidacy during the session of the Board of Trustees on March 6.

