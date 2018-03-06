Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan elected Director of Matenadaran
YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan was elected Director of the Matenadaran - Scientific Research Institute of Ancient Manuscripts named after Mesrop Mashtots, reports Armenpress.
Acting director of the Matenadaran Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan was elected as the Director with 19 votes in favor of his candidacy during the session of the Board of Trustees on March 6.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
- 16:38 Center of visual effects and animation to be created in Armenia
- 16:29 CSTO to realize commitments for Armenia in case of threats, vows Chief of Joint Staff
- 16:12 Kin Jong-un to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at historic April summit
- 16:10 Egypt Air passenger attacks crew, attempt to breach into cockpit
- 15:52 Radik Martirosyan elected vice president of International Association of Science Academies
- 15:48 Armenia to be presented as filmmaking destination at Marché du Film of Cannes Festival
- 15:38 Diaspora minister satisfied with conditions created for Armenians in Lyon
- 15:34 Armenia’s future Government to consist of PM, 3 vice PMs and 17 ministers
- 15:26 Armenian minister, Lebanese Ambassador discuss strengthening business ties
- 15:22 WATCH: Putin, FIFA boss play ball in Kremlin
- 15:13 Road condition update: Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass due to snowstorm
- 14:51 President Sargsyan invites Cypriot counterpart to La Francophonie summit in Yerevan
- 14:38 ICRC ceases humanitarian aid deliveries to East Ghouta amid worsening security conditions
- 14:16 Saudi Arabia to build mega-city in Egypt
- 14:13 Vice Speaker of Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan departs to US
- 14:12 Former South Korean President Lee summoned over bribery allegations
- 14:06 Some companies interested in constructing southern part of North-South transportation corridor, says minister
- 13:49 Terminator 6 production delayed
- 13:39 Armenia attaches importance to ensuring road safety in region: Yerevan hosts TRACECA session
- 13:07 Expansion of Upper Lars road and modernization of border checkpoint to be completed this year
- 12:44 Argentina ex-president Kirchner to face trial over 1994 bombing case
- 12:35 Government to debate ceasing prescription-only medicine sale restriction
- 12:32 Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan elected Director of Matenadaran
- 12:12 Gunmen steal 5 million dollars in cash at Brazil airport in 6 minutes
- 11:57 Lebanese investor plans to expand programs in Armenia
- 11:52 Public services reg. commission to debate granting Lydian Armenia radio-frequency use permit
- 11:46 Armenia’s minister, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss bilateral economic agenda
- 11:37 HHK’s Tajat Vardapetyan substitutes Hrayr Tovmasyan as MP
- 11:27 Delegation of French city of Lyon visits Yerevan’s Lyon park
- 11:25 Armenian Ambassador delivers remarks in Thomas-Morus Academy of Cologne
- 11:01 Extraordinary session convened by government begins in Parliament - LIVE
- 11:00 Armenia deputy FM participates in UN Sustainable Development Conference
- 10:53 Armenian national security uncovers counterfeiting syndicate involving foreign nationals
- 10:46 $233 billion spent on humanitarian response, peacekeeping and hosting refugees in past 10 years, says UN chief
- 10:35 Armenia’s transportation, IT minister holds meeting with US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State
12:07, 03.02.2018
Viewed 8635 times Armen Sarkissian elected 4th President of Armenia
21:50, 02.28.2018
Viewed 1895 times MEPs condemn Sumgayit massacres of Armenians by Azerbaijanis and honor their memory with a minute of silence
18:16, 03.01.2018
Viewed 1853 times Yerevan has been awarded the Financial Times Award for “Heritage Tourism” nomination
12:30, 02.27.2018
Viewed 1818 times Ethnic Armenian Premier of New South Wales gets special welcome in US by President Trump, Armenian community
11:06, 02.27.2018
Viewed 1743 times ‘You are not welcome here’ – Algerian writer Kamel Daoud slams Erdogan ahead of visit