Gunmen steal 5 million dollars in cash at Brazil airport in 6 minutes

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Robbers have taken 5 million dollars from an airplane in the Viracopos airport cargo complex in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Lufthansa cargo airplane was scheduled to depart for Zurich, Folha de San Paulo reported.

Local police said unidentified individuals had trespassed the airport under the disguise of security officers.

Five gunmen took 5 million dollars in cash at gunpoint.

The robbery was carried out in just 6 minutes. The gunmen are still at large.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan