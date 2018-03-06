Lebanese investor plans to expand programs in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan on March 5 received Lebanese businessman Nicolas Abou Fayssal, the ministry told Armenpress.

The businessman shared his business plans with the minister. He said Armenia is a very favorable country in terms of investments, and added that he calls on all his foreign partners to make investments in Armenia.

The company led by the Lebanese businessman is engaged in production of pecan nuts. In the first stage of the program, 30.000 pecan nuts trees will be planted on a 100 hectare area. In addition to agricultural programs, the investor also plans to implement a tourism program in Yeghvard and Bagratashen. Nicolas Abou Fayssal said he wants to expand his business programs in the upcoming years. He thanked the minister and said the ministry’s and government’s assistance and policy on boosting investments is encouraging.

Minister Suren Karayan welcomed the businessman’s plans and said the ministry is always ready to support attracting new investments and implementing programs, as well as to discuss details of investment programs.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan