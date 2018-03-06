Armenia’s minister, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss bilateral economic agenda

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan met with Brian McFeeters, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State of the United States in the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Armenian-American economic cooperation agenda was discussed. In particular, the officials discussed the spheres of economy where there is a potential to develop the Armenian-American business ties: those are information technologies, pharmaceutics, light industry, agro-business and etc.

Minister Karayan said it’s welcomed that the Armenia-US trade turnover recorded a significant growth in 2017, and this growth continued also in January 2018. However, the minister added that the whole potential of the economic cooperation is not utilized yet and it’s necessary to make joint efforts to record greater progress. In this context, an importance was attached to the session of the Armenia-US trade and investments council which will be held in the US on March 19 during which a wide range of issues relating to boosting the bilateral trade and investments will be discussed.

“My visit once again emphasizes the US government’s commitment to the active Armenian-American commercial relations. The trade turnover between our countries increased by 42% last year. We appreciate the Armenian government’s constant efforts on improving the business environment and fight against corruption in order to make the country attractive for investments and support these efforts. The expanded economic relations are beneficial for our countries”, Brian McFeeters said.

During the meeting the officials also touched upon the reforms in the investment field, as well as issues relating to the GSP trade regime provided by the US to Armenia.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan