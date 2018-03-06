HHK’s Tajat Vardapetyan substitutes Hrayr Tovmasyan as MP

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. During today’s parliament session Armenian lawmakers held a round of applause in welcoming Tajat Vardapetyan, the new MP of the ruling Republican Party (HHK) who will substitute Hrayr Tovmasyan as the latter was elected to serve as member of the Constitutional Court.

Tajat Vardapetyan has been granted a parliamentary mandate as he is the next in line in the electoral list of the ruling party.

“Congratulations to our colleague”, Speaker Ara Babloyan said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan