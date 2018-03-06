Extraordinary session convened by government begins in Parliament - LIVE

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament, reports Armenpress.

96 MPs were registered.

12 draft laws are included in the session agenda. The lawmakers will debate some of the draft laws at the second reading.

The following draft laws are included in the session agenda: Civil Service, new law on Referendum, Government’s structure and activity, State Orders and Honorary Titles.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan