US Embassy Ankara to remain closed due to security concerns

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The US Embassy in Turkey, which yesterday announced closing consular and diplomatic services for a day, will remained shut down on March 6 due to security concerns.

US intelligence services have acquired information on a possible terror threat, which prompted the temporary shutdown of the embassy, Diken reports.

The embassy said in a statement that it will resume normal functioning as soon as the threat is eliminated.

“US Embassy Ankara informs U.S. citizens that the U.S. Embassy in Ankara will be closed to the public on March 6, 2018 due to a security threat. The Embassy will announce its reopening once it resumes services,” the embassy said.

The Embassy also called on its citizens in the country to avoid large crowds, avoid the embassy, heighten personal security and awareness if visiting tourists sites, malls, shopping districts, monitor local media and keep a low profile.

The Ankara governor’s office also issued a statement saying they’ve taken all necessary measures regarding the US intelligence data.

The same day when the US embassy in Ankara suspended its operations, local law enforcement agencies launched an anti-terror operation against ISIS, arresting more than 10 people.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan