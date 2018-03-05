Armenian President attends “Architects of Denial” film premier

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and Mrs. Rita Sargsyan attended the premier of “Architects of Denial” documentary at “Moscow” cinema in Yerevan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

“Architects of Denial” film is based on the research of historians and the stories of survivors.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan